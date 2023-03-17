A nine-year-old was recognized Tuesday for thinking fast when her mother experienced an emergency at home in Aurora, Illinois, last month.

Aria Lamen knew she had to act, so she called 911 for help when her mother suddenly passed out, the Chicago Tribune reported Wednesday.

While speaking with a dispatcher, the child stayed calm and provided the information needed in a manner better than many adults.

“My Mom was talking to me, and she passed out,” Aria is heard telling the dispatcher, who encouraged her to stay on the phone.

“She’s still breathing but she’s passed out,” the girl continued:

Officials honored her during this week’s Aurora City Council meeting, presenting her with the Mayor’s award of Excellence.

A photo shows the young heroine standing next to her beloved mother while proudly holding the certificate:

This is 9-year-old Aria Lamen and her mom. Last month, Aria calmly called 9-1-1 when her mom had a medical emergency at… Posted by Regina Waldroup on Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The incident happened on February 2 when she and her mom, Caron, were home by themselves. Caron suddenly passed out, but Aria knew exactly what to do.

She called her father first, then dialed 911, all while staying beside her mother.

Caron was taken to a local hospital and spent the next 16 days there and in rehab. She has since returned home to her loved ones.

During the ceremony Tuesday, Aria received gifts from officials, and one was a pink “Superwoman cape.”

The city shared photos of the little girl with fellow Girl Scouts, saying she was “courageous and calm and that made all the difference in helping to save her mom’s life. We are so proud of her!”

GIRL POWER PERSONIFIED! Tonight, the City honored Girl Scout Troop 4340 for their good deeds and service in the… Posted by City of Aurora, IL, Government on Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Caron thanked the dispatcher and first responders for their efforts in the situation, but showered most of her praise on her daughter, whom she trained in how to respond during an emergency.

“Seeing me on the floor was not easy, I’m sure it wasn’t at all,” she told Aria, adding, “But you did such a great job and I’m super proud of you and I love you. You’re my little nurse. You’re my little angel.”