VIDEO: ‘Inseparable’ Goat and Dog Will Spend Lives Together on Farm

A goat named Cinnamon and a dog named Felix who are inseparable have finally found a home together in Johnston County, North Carolina.

The pair will be spending the rest of their lives together at a local farm after a long search for the right situation, Wake County North Carolina said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The Wake County Animal Center had reached out to a long-time national rescue partner and a local foster family they’d previously worked with, and by the end of the week, these now viral, four-legged friends will be arriving at a new forever home,” the release stated.

In early March, the pair was brought to the center because their owner could not care for them any more. They became fast friends with everyone at the shelter and the media also picked up their unique story.

The group called Friends of Wake County Animal Center highlighted the pair on its social media page March 25 and asked followers for help:

Meet the odd couple, Felix (dog) and Cinnamon (goat). Felix is approximately a year old, 60lbs, hw-, and unaltered. Cinnamon is an adult female goat. They are best buds and are truly bonded; they even sleep together and have been kept together 24/7 except when they eat. We need your help finding a RESCUE group who can help place them appropriately.

UPDATE: RESCUE SECURED!!! Thank you so much to all the shares a rescue has stepped up and will be taking this duo. We… Posted by Friends of Wake County Animal Center on Saturday, March 25, 2023

Jacqui Bankes, who is now their owner, said “As their forever foster, we are excited to keep them together and also integrate them with our other goats and dogs, after appropriate testing and quarantine.”

Video footage shows the pair enjoying time together in a fenced area, and ABC 11 reported Cinnamon cries whenever Felix is taken to another area:

“These two are ridiculously bonded,” a shelter worker explained.

Meanwhile, Wake County Animal Center Director Dr. Jennifer Federico expressed gratitude for support shown by everyone involved.

“This was possible due to all the continuous efforts of our staff, volunteers and community. This unbelievable duo will live together and enjoy their friendship,” Federico concluded.