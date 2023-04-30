A 19-year-old woman was found dead in her bed Saturday at a sorority house in Lawrence, Kansas.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the incident involving the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and the University of Kansas student, KMBC reported.

In a social media post, the Lawrence Kansas Police Department detailed what authorities found at the scene:

Officers and personnel with Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical responded to the sorority, 1500 Sigma Nu Place, at 10:30 this morning, and located the female, a University of Kansas student, already beyond life-saving measures. Based on the investigation thus far, there does not appear to be any indication of foul play.

The department also noted, “We will not be releasing the identity of the deceased at this time to allow for appropriate next of kin notifications to be made.”

Lawrence Police are investigating after a 19 year old female was found deceased in her bed at Alpha Chi Omega Sorority…. Posted by Lawrence Kansas Police Department on Saturday, April 29, 2023

The agency’s followers responded to the announcement with sadness regarding the loss, one person writing, “This is terrible. Thinking of all her friends and loved ones. I couldn’t imagine.”

“This is my daughter’s friend. She and her friends (in addition to the girl’s family) are all grieving. It is a horrible tragedy and no matter how, the fact remains we lost someone who was loved,” another person commented.

Yet another individual called the situation a “horrible nightmare” for the young woman’s family and friends.

“This was my sorority, and I lived there for 3 years. I can’t fathom what they’re all going through. God, please hold her family in your arms as they go through the unimaginable,” she added.

Meanwhile, the University Daily Kansan reported a spokesperson for the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical explained that because the emergency was a medical issue officials would not reveal more information regarding the case.

According to its website, the Alpha Chi Omega sorority is part of the University of Kansas’ Panhellenic Association that was established in 1905.