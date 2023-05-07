A woman in Centennial, Colorado, was not sure what to do when she moved into a home in April only to realize it was infested with snakes.

While unpacking, one of her dogs approached a corner slowly which alerted her to the issue, Amber Hall said, according to a Fox Business report published Saturday.

She initially thought it was an insect, but “I came over and as I came over I saw the snake slither up the wall. I started watching, and there were more and more and more snakes,” she added.

Video footage shows her dogs enjoying the recently purchased house and the snakes slithering through the walls:

😡 10 snakes in 10 days! 😡😱RP A Colorado woman says she found snakes slithering in the walls in her new home a month… Posted by Alisa Wright on Saturday, May 6, 2023

“Yeah, you could feel it was warm and squishy in there,” the homeowner explained while touching one of the walls.

“My kids and I are afraid to sleep in our beds, afraid to use the restroom because snakes might come out of the toilet,” she explained.

Hall is a single mother who has worked for years to buy a home for her family. However, she learned the creatures were nesting inside and underneath the residence. She has since spent more than $1,000 for professional help to remedy the problem.

They have also set traps and employed a snake wrangler.