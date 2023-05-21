Police: Body of Second Missing NYC Boy Found in Hudson River

The body of a missing Bronx child was found near the Hudson River, after searchers located the body of another missing boy days prior.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said 11-year-old Alfa Barrie’s body was found Saturday after the body of 13-year-old Garrett Warren of Harlem was located Thursday near the Madison Avenue Bridge, according to Fox 5.

In a social media post Tuesday, law enforcement shared photos of the boys and asked for help in finding them:

At approximately 7:00 a.m. Saturday, the NYPD’s Harbor Unit responded to a call at the 102nd Street and Riverside Drive near the Hudson River about someone in the water. When officers arrived, they saw a male unconscious and unresponsive, and he was eventually pronounced dead.

“The body was identified as missing 11-year-old Alfa Barrie. The cause of death is still unclear,” the Fox report said.

According to Pix 11, the boys attended separate schools and their relationship was not immediately known. However, authorities believe they were together when they vanished.

A friend reportedly said he noticed one of both of them enter the Harlem River on the evening of May 12. Therefore, authorities began searching the waters:

The two were reportedly last seen May 12 on 145th Street and Lenox Avenue, according to the Fox article, which added investigators are still working the case.

Video posted Friday shows Warren’s neighbors gathered outside at a memorial for him:

One resident described him as a “good kid” whom everyone loved. “He played with all the kids. Everybody knew him. It’s so sad,” she added.

Meanwhile, Barrie’s uncle, Ahmadou Diallo, said, “Just imagine an 11-year-old, you hug your son in the morning, Friday morning, going to school. And the next thing, you wonder, calling every family member, ‘Oh, I didn’t see my son,’ I mean, it’s hard.”