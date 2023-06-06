A group of New Jersey State Troopers remained calm when a pregnant mother was in desperate need on May 21.

The woman was about to give birth while kneeling on the side of Interstate 287 in Bridgewater, so when Troopers Micheal Morreale, Ryan Van Arsdale, and Anthony Makhnin arrived, they knew exactly what to do for her, Patch.com reported Tuesday.

Body cam footage shows the moment the troopers approached a man and the young mother, whose name is Paulina, as she knelt on a pillow while traffic rushed by them.

Paulina is heard screaming in pain as the men prepare to assist in the birth.

“Paulina, I’m Mike. We’re going to help you, okay?” one of the troopers told her, to which she replied, “The baby’s head’s coming out.”

Moments later, she told him she could not get up, then added the baby was on his way. The trooper knew time was of the essence, so he knelt behind her and got ready to catch the infant.

When the tiny boy emerged, another trooper helped hold him and said, “The cord’s around his neck.”

After a few tense moments as they untangled the cord, the baby began to cry. The troopers eventually got Paulina into the car and congratulated her on the newborn, who was named Jack, according to CBS New York.

“After a follow-up with hospital – mom and baby Jack are doing great! Jack and mom are healthy and appreciative of the outstanding job by our Troopers,” state police noted in the video’s caption.

According to the New Jersey State Police mission statement, it is “committed to protect, preserve, and safeguard the constitutional and civil rights of all citizens through impartial and courteous law enforcement with integrity and professionalism.”

“We shall ensure public safety and provide quality service in partnership with our communities,” it concluded.