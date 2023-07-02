A dog rescued from a mine site in West Virginia shows her gratitude daily to the person who gave her another chance at life.

When state mine inspector Tim Fitzwater rescued the dog named Sadie in 2021 after getting acquainted with her, he could never have imagined the joy she would bring to his family’s life, the Epoch Times reported Sunday.

His wife, Sara Fitzwater, told the newspaper Sadie had been hanging out at the site for some time and appeared to have a fondness for her husband who eventually decided to bring her home.

Sara recalled that Sadie had been alone until she was rescued, adding, “She was fine with the other dogs when she got here, she was just tired and hungry. … But she was very grateful, you could tell.”

The dog quickly made herself at home with the family, but she also did something unusual that showed Tim how thankful she was for noticing her need and meeting it.

After Tim leaves for work every morning, Sadie lays down on the family’s driveway in the mid-afternoon to wait for his return.

Video footage shows the rescue dog patiently waiting for him, and the moment she sees his truck pull into the drive, Sadie jumps up and runs toward the house with her tail wagging:

“She is so loyal. We do not deserve these sweet creatures,” one social media user commented on the video, while another said, “Bless his soul for rescuing her.”

According to Sara, Sadie gets very excited when she sees Tim’s truck because “she remembers that’s the vehicle that brought her home.”

More video footage shows the happy dog watching him pull into the driveway:

Now, Sara hopes their experience will encourage other families to open their homes to adopt a dog or another kind of pet.

“They’re amazing dogs. You don’t have to buy a dog to get an amazing dog, just like Sadie!” she concluded.