A Burger King worker in Union, South Carolina, allegedly dug French fries from the trash and put them in with fresh ones to serve.

The assistant manager is accused of pulling the fries out of the garbage, putting them into the container where the fresh batches are held, and putting freshly cooked fries on top of them, the State reported Tuesday.

On Monday, officials charged 39-year-old assistant manager Jaime Christine Major with tampering with food.

According to S.C. Code § 16-3-75, it is illegal for anyone to “maliciously tamper with a human drug product or food item with the intent to do bodily harm to a person.”

“A person who violates the provisions of this section is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction, must be imprisoned not more than twenty years,” the code reads.

On July 9, officers arrived at the fast food restaurant located on Duncan Bypass after a customer and manager notified them of two women arguing and threatening workers at the eatery.

The officers took both women into custody because they would not calm down, and they were charged with disorderly conduct.

“Then on July 11, Burger King headquarters reported to police someone told them an employee was serving fries from the trash to customers,” the State report said, adding a warrant was issued for Major’s arrest following an investigation into the matter.

Major’s bond was later set at $20,000, but the outlet said on Tuesday she had not posted the amount and was still being held at the Union County Detention Center regarding the case.

In a reply to the Fox Carolina News report, a social media user said, “You can’t pay me to eat out.”

In April, officials charged a Pennsylvania teenager for allegedly placing sewing needles into products while working at a grocery store in Trexlertown.

“If that was my kid, he would be six feet under. I’m just being honest. That’s ridiculous. Nowadays, like, there’s no repercussions for anything,” one shopper said during an interview regarding the matter.