A senior citizen in Buckeye, Arizona, did something extremely brave Thursday to celebrate her 90th birthday, simply because she can.

Marg Burg decided she was going to jump out of a plane thanks to help from her instructor at Skydive Buckeye, 12 News reported.

“Our very own Marg Burg celebrated her 90th Birthday in the most fearless way possible… jumping out of a plane!” her senior living community wrote in a social media post.

“This famous bucket list item was finally checked off. Happy Birthday to you, Marg!” the post read. Photos show Burg about to accomplish her mission, and another shows her gliding to the ground:

Burg did not want praise for accomplishing her mission. She merely wanted to imitate a former president.

“Well, I saw George Bush Jr. do it when he was 90. And I thought, ‘well, if he can do it, I can.’ I never thought I’d ever reach 90, you know?” she commented. In June 2014, Bush celebrated his 90th birthday by skydiving, a hobby he always enjoyed, Breitbart News reported at the time. “I got one more left in me. It’ll be fun,” the former president said during an interview. The outlet noted that skydiving is one of the most dangerous sports and posed significant risks for the 90-year-old who frequently used a wheelchair. However that did not keep him from enjoying the experience. Video footage shows him watching from inside the plane as it climbed high into the sky before it was time to jump: On Thursday, Burg’s family watched as she made the 14,000 foot descent and later landed safely on the ground. Images show Burg putting on her gear before the jump, and she appears to be calm: Marg Burg celebrates her 90th birthday at Skydive Buckeye: pic.twitter.com/l2pqKRgvwS — Megan Mendoza (@meganluciarose) July 21, 2023 Her daughter, Brenda Omahan, later said she was extremely excited for her mother, adding, “She makes every day count. And we all love Mom very much. And I wish all my siblings could be here, but I’m representing mom.”

When speaking of the incredible jump, Burg said it was “like I was a bird. It was exciting to see everything from up there, just wonderful.”