Two police officers acted swiftly when a little girl desperately needed their help on July 22 in El Mirage, Arizona.

The two-year-old’s family became distraught when she was pulled out of a backyard swimming pool and would not respond to them, Fox 10 reported Wednesday.

Once officers received the call and learned the child was not breathing, they rushed to the scene, arriving in minutes, the El Mirage Police Department said in a social media post on Tuesday:

Body camera footage shows the officers running into the home to locate the girl. “Where’s she at? Where’s she at?” one of the officers asks another person at the scene, who tells him she is in a bedroom.

When the officer finds the child, he begins life-saving measures on the little girl.

“There she is! You good? Hey! Keep breathing!” one of the officers says as he continues trying to revive her.

Moments later, the child spits up, and the officers turn her to her side while encouraging her to cry, which she eventually does.

“Good job,” one of the officers tells the other before the pair share a fist bump. Thanks to their skill in performing CPR — which is an “emergency life-saving procedure,” according to the American Heart Association — her life was saved.

She was eventually taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and the police department said an investigation found there were no signs of neglect in her case.

“Thanks to the quick response by our officers, a child’s life was saved. The relentless life-saving efforts by officers shows their dedication to protecting the lives of our community members,” El Mirage Police Chief Paul Marzocca stated.

Social media users were also quick to praise the rescuers, one person writing:

Fantastic life-saving work by two of our finest in blue. It’s so important that the 911 call is made immediately. A huge thank you to the officers involved and Chief Marzocca for insuring [sic] that our officers are the best in their training!

“Well done, Gents,” another person commented.

