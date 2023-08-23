Size Matters: Salmonella Outbreak in 11 States Linked to Small Turtles

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has linked a salmonella outbreak across 11 states to the ownership of little turtles.

There are 26 known victims and nine hospitalization linked to pet turtles, but no deaths have been reported, according to the CDC.

Since 1975 turtles “with shells less than four inches long” have been banned for sale; however, turtles of any size can be carriers of the bacteria.

“Despite the ban, these turtles can sometimes be found illegally online and at stores, flea markets, and roadside stands,” the CDC says, continuing:

Pet turtles of any size can carry Salmonella germs in their droppings even if they look healthy and clean. These germs can easily spread to their bodies, tank water, and anything in the area where they live and roam. You can get sick from touching a turtle or anything in its environment and then touching your mouth or food with unwashed hands and swallowing Salmonella germs.

The CDC advises people not to kiss their turtles as this can lead to the spread of salmonella.

“Don’t kiss or snuggle your turtle, and don’t eat or drink around it,” the statement warned. “This can spread Salmonella germs to your mouth and make you sick. Keep your turtle out of your kitchen and other areas where you eat, store, or prepare food.”

The CDC also advises families with children under the age of five not to have pet turtles, as more than 30 percent of those infected from the outbreak are under the age of five.

Symptoms of salmonella typically include a fever higher than 102°, diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving, bloody diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration.

Recovering from the illness typically takes four to seven days, but for young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune symptoms it may take longer and require hospitalization.

Each year the United States will see 420 deaths related to salmonella poisonings, the Wall Street Journal reported.

This map shows where the 26 people in this Salmonella outbreak live.

“This outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses and the true number of sick people is likely higher than the number reported. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella,” the CDC warned.

