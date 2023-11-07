A family in the Orlando area was shocked Friday when a curious creature decided to nab a tasty treat off their porch.

The incident happened just after an Uber Eats delivery driver left the family’s dinner order outside their front door, Fox 35 reported Monday.

Moments later, a black bear appeared and grabbed the bag of food from Taco Bell that was worth nearly $50.

Thanks to the animal’s nose, Laidy Gutierrez and Daniel Bula did not get to enjoy their dinner. Niece Nicole Castro recalled, “He came, and he grabbed the food — then he came again for the soda.”

However, the family was not completely caught off guard by the hungry bear because they are common in the Longwood area.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida bears do sometimes turn up in neighborhoods. However, if they are unable to find food, they will go somewhere else:

Seeing a black bear is a thrilling and rewarding experience. The presence of bears is not necessarily a problem or a threat to your safety. But it is important to remember that bears are wild animals and deserve respect. If you are not careful, you could break the law and risk both your own safety and the bear’s.

A similar instance happened in September when a teenager watched a three-legged bear break into his family’s screened-in porch and steal a few White Claws from the fridge in Lake Mary, Florida, according to Breitbart News.

Video footage shows the bear casing the area before he decides to get his paws on the refrigerator door.

“He’s about to take the beer! He’s about to take the beer!” the young man says from behind the camera:

Watch the video here:

According to the Fox report, Gutierrez said she will no longer have food delivery drivers leave orders on the porch.

The outlet also noted Uber Eats refunded the family’s money after the animal encounter.