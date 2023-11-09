A Secret Santa in Idaho is once again making sure his community is loved and cared for this holiday season.

The anonymous person is giving away $1 million to neighbors who have experienced struggles recently and need some help, East Idaho News’ Nate Eaton reported Thursday.

His report detailed the story of a young woman named Kaisa, who is a loving mother. While she was pregnant, Kaisa learned her little boy would be born with bilateral club feet.

According to the Boston Children’s Hospital website:

Clubfoot is a congenital foot deformity that affects a child’s bones, muscles, tendons, and blood vessels. The front half of an affected foot turns inward and the heel points down. … About 50 percent of children with clubfoot have it in both feet, a condition known as bilateral clubfoot. Many parents find out their child has clubfoot during a prenatal ultrasound months or weeks before their child is born.

Following the birth of Kaisa’s baby, he fell ill with pneumonia. After trying to find answers for the baby in Idaho Falls, the family went to Salt Lake City for visits with specialists.

To make the situation more serious, Eaton also noted the two-month old’s trachea collapsed, and he has several other medical issues.

Thanks to Secret Santa’s directive, Eaton and his team showed up outside the family’s house recently to bring them some big surprises.

The gifts included gas cards, food cards, hotel cards, and $5,000.

The young mother was clearly taken aback when she opened her door to greet the team. She said the baby was doing well and “on the upside of things.”

Kaisa repeatedly thanked the team for the gifts, and Eaton told her, “We can’t wait to see how this little guy improves and gets big and grows up.”

Social media users were quick to offer their thoughts on the scene, one person writing, “They are so deserving!!”

“God bless this family!” another person commented.