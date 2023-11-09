A Florida man is grateful to four heroic doctors who happened to be in the right place at the right time to help him when he suffered a heart attack while dining with his family.

Eddy Montero was meeting his newest grandchild for the first time while visiting his daughters in Orlando when he began to feel dizzy and collapsed in the restaurant. Lucky for him, a local physician and three of her residents at a nearby table sprang into action.

Dr. Nicole Brenner of Florida Osceola HCA Hospital, along with Dr. Sonia Alicea, Dr. Amanda Rivera, and Dr. Suhail Saad-Omer, rushed to assess the situation and begin treatment, turning the restaurant into a makeshift emergency room.

“We quickly checked the pulse, and as soon as there was identification that there was no pulse and he was in cardiac arrest, CPR was immediately initiated,” Brenner told WESH on Monday.

Brenner recalled how her residents helped by taking over the CPR because she was 35 weeks pregnant.

“Dr. Saad-Omer called for emergency assistance [and] helped identify if there was any additional support in the area. Both Dr. Alicea and Dr. Rivera were…able to initiate CPR and take over for me because it’s a little bit of a challenge,” she said.

Montero referred to the good Samaritans as “angels appearing before him,” telling the local outlet that they are the reason he is still alive as he recovers in the hospital.

The man’s daughter, Fabiana Montero, also expressed her gratitude to God and the superhero doctors.

According to Dr. Brenner, “It just truly feels like we were meant to be there.”