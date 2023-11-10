A Secret Santa in Idaho is giving away $1 million to community members who need a little help over the holidays.

In his article Friday, East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton shared the story of a man named Justin, who arrived at work in February and endured a serious accident on the parking lot.

When he got out of his vehicle, he slipped on black ice, landing on his back. Help quickly arrived but Justin was unable to move any part of his body other than his head, so those at the scene knew something was very wrong.

After being rushed to a hospital, doctors said he needed emergency surgery due to spinal cord damage and other injuries, making him essentially a quadriplegic.

According to the Mayo Clinic Health System, people can avoid falling on ice by wearing appropriate shoes, slowing down, and taking smaller steps.

Since the accident, Justin has spent a lot of time in rehabilitation. His wife, Kendra, was pregnant with their fourth child at the time. Thankfully, Justin made it home for the baby’s birth.

But not long after that, the family’s basement flooded, which added to their problems.

To ease their burdens, Secret Santa sent Eaton and his team to the family’s home with surprises to lift their spirits.

Eaton said the family needs yard repair done, so Secret Santa is paying for sprinkler installation, fresh grass, and $5,000 to Home Depot so Justin can choose a riding lawnmower.

The surprised family welcomed Eaton’s team into their home. When Justin explained his situation he seemed positive about everything.

“That’s just how life goes,” he said. “It’s okay, you can get through it.”

The couple was shocked when opening the gifts and told Eaton thank you.

“So very humble! Prayers for a full recovery!” one social media user commented on the story, while another said, “What an amazing outlook he has on such a hard trial! Very deserving family!”