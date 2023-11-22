CDC: ‘Keep Your Holiday Plans’ and ‘Get Vaccinated’

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is encouraging Americans to “keep” their holiday plans and “get vaccinated” for protection, despite the fact that the coronavirus vaccine does not prevent one from contracting the virus or halt virus transmission.

“Keep your holiday plans. Get vaccinated. Stay protected,” an image shared by the CDC reads, featuring a group of people smiling around the dinner table about to have a Thanksgiving meal.

“Planning for COVID-19 protection makes for a safer, healthier holiday season. Get yourself and your loved ones vaccinated and stay up to date on your immunizations,” the caption reads.

However, the call from the CDC is not as severe as it has been in past years. In 2020, officials were actively discouraging holiday gatherings. Dr. Anthony Fauci even warned Americans who ignored the CDC’s warnings against traveling to wear a mask indoors during their gatherings.

“If they are in your home, you should wear a mask indoors as much as you possibly can,” he said at the time, continuing:

I know that it’s a precious period of time, the holiday season when we get together, but please don’t do something that in fact would put you and your family in danger such as getting a crowded group of people coming from different places and airports or what have you.

After battling back and forth with federal health officials, society finally accepted the fact that masks are not foolproof and are relatively useless in preventing the spread of the virus. A Cochrane Library study concluded, “Wearing masks in the community probably makes little or no difference to the outcome of influenza-like illness (ILI)/COVID-19 like illness compared to not wearing masks[.]”

But even in 2022, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) urged Americans to “get your updated COVID vaccine before you gather for Thanksgiving this week.”

FLASHBACK — Anthony Fauci Urges Americans to Get Tested Before Thanksgiving: “Everybody Should Be Vaccinated”

Notably, President Joe Biden, now 81, famously uttered a false statement during a town hall in 2021, telling the audience, “You’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations.” Nevertheless, the quadruple-vaccinated president went on to contract the virus more than once.

“The various shots that people are getting now cover that. They’re — you’re okay. You’re not going to — you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations,” he said, in part — a blatant falsehood.