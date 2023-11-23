Police officers in Las Vegas, Nevada, were dispatched on a special holiday mission to serve neighbors on Monday.

Law enforcement officers delivered turkeys and all the fixings so people in need could partake in a Thanksgiving feast in their homes in the South-Central Area Command, News 3 LV reported.

Officer Justin Vasquez announced himself while knocking on the door of one apartment.

He wore a turkey apron in hopes of bringing smiles to residents’ faces and did not appear to be shy about it.

“I signed up for this job because I wanted to help the community. And this is one way of helping,” he explained.

More than 500 turkeys were collected to hand out, thanks to help from the nonprofit group called the LVMPD Foundation, the News 3 LV report noted:

Give the gift of a Thanksgiving meal! Your $85 donation can feed a family of four. Join us in making Las Vegas safer and brighter for all. Donate now by visiting our website: bit.ly/49xK7sE! 🍂🍽️ Posted by LVMPD Foundation on Friday, November 17, 2023

“SPECIAL DELIVERY!” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a social media post Tuesday when it announced the turkey giveaway.

“These Thanksgiving meals came complete with EVERYTHING needed to make a delicious meal. Taking the stress out of the holiday meal means families can focus on harmony and being together,” the agency explained.

Photos show the officers delivering the meals into the hands of community members who appeared extremely pleased and thankful for the gift: SPECIAL DELIVERY!On Monday, all of our Area Commands received turkeys to deliver to various locations and families… Posted by LVMPD on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 “Thanks to the LVMPD Foundation and our incredibly generous supporters for making this Thanksgiving meal initiative possible!” the department said. Similar acts of generosity have been happening across the nation. In Michigan, community members donated 5,500 Thanksgiving turkeys for people in need this holiday season, Breitbart News reported Thursday.

More than 12,000 families in Florida will enjoy holiday meals because of an anonymous donor who is working with the Salvation Army to make it happen, the outlet reported Monday.

“The Salvation Army branch in Clearwater is preparing to give out the Thanksgiving feasts to thousands of locals on Monday and Tuesday because a longtime donor was able to provide 12,500 turkeys,” the outlet said.