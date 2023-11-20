Anonymous Donor Provides 12,500 Thanksgiving Turkeys for Florida Families

More than 12,000 Florida families will receive donated holiday meals complete with turkeys and all the fixings, thanks to an anonymous donor teaming up with the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army branch in Clearwater is preparing to give out the Thanksgiving feasts to thousands of locals on Monday and Tuesday because a longtime donor was able to provide 12,500 turkeys.

The generous individual, who has chosen to remain anonymous, has made it her tradition to increase the number of turkeys she purchases each year, Maj. Ted Morris with the Salvation Army said to Bay News 9.

“Quite a few years ago, she drove up to our office in her Camaro with about a dozen turkeys in the trunk and said, ‘Can you use turkeys for Thanksgiving?’ We said, ‘Absolutely!’ Every year she’s tried to increase that number — coming up to 12,500 this year,” he recounted.

“So we’re just so thankful for her and her friends, and the volunteers who are coming to help distribute those turkeys for us.”

Residents will receive a turkey, potatoes, stuffing mix, green beans, corn, and cranberry, all thanks to Good Samaritans.

Video obtained by the outlet showed volunteers loading up a vehicle with the donated food items:

Its been amazing to see this huge operation of volunteers with Salvation Army bagging the fixings, pulling turkeys off the truck, and greeting every recipient with a smile. An anonymous donor gifted 12,500 turkeys (and sides) this year to local families in need ⁦@BN9⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZhGjWJMpOs — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) November 20, 2023

Morris says anyone who wanted a turkey signed up ahead of time enabling them to reserve enough for everyone.