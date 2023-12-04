A man in Henderson, Nevada, is continuing his tradition of making Christmas special for children in need.

For the past ten years, Robert Crane has been giving away bicycles to children so they can get lots of exercise and have plenty of fun, News 3 reported Wednesday.

“It’s amazing. It’s so nice to see smiles and I get more hugs than even Santa Claus ever even dreamed of,” he told the outlet.

“And happy parents seeing their kids happy. It’s a good feeling right here,” he added, pointing to his heart.

To make the children’s Christmas wishes come true, Crane gets donations from neighbors. However, before giving the bikes away, he meticulously checks each to make sure they are safe for use.

In a social media post on Sunday, Bob’s Bikes for Needy Kids shared photos of local children sitting proudly on their sparkling bikes, ready to hit the road and have some fun.

“Great end to a great weekend for Xmas bikes getting very low on certain sizes but I have more on the way. I will start taking requests this week but unfortunately I won’t be able help everyone but I will try my best,” Crane wrote in the post:

Bob’s bikes located in Henderson Nevada 89015 :: great end to a great weekend for Xmas bikes getting very low on certain… Posted by Bobs bikes for needy kids on Sunday, December 3, 2023

He shared more photos on Saturday of little girls and boys with huge grins on their faces as they enjoyed their bikes.

“Another great day with smiles unfortunately I had quite a few no show no call but what did show up received beautiful bikes. Still have a full day tomorrow so I will see what is left and start all over again,” he wrote:

Bob’s bikes located in Henderson Nevada 89015. Another great day with smiles unfortunately I had quite a few no show no… Posted by Bobs bikes for needy kids on Saturday, December 2, 2023

Social media users praised the local Santa’s efforts to help the children and their families.

“About 5 years ago he helped my sister who has 4 kids all of them got bikes and helmets! thank you BOB!!! You brought light to our family and so many over the years!” one person commented.

“He blessed my family when we needed it most. Bob is the kindest man and puts everyone before himself. Thanks for all you do,” another user stated.