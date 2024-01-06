CDC Data Shows Jump in Flu Cases Across U.S. in Past Week

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data on Friday showing a significant jump in influenza cases over the past week as the illness sweeps across the nation.

The number of patients visiting their doctors due to suffering from respiratory illnesses is trending upward, according to the Hill.

The situation has apparently grown worse in northern states, the outlet said.

The CDC’s FluView webpage reveals that there has been an upward trend showing 17.5 percent of people testing positive for influenza in recent days.

“The number of weekly flu hospital admissions continues to increase,” the agency said, adding, “CDC estimates that there have been at least 10 million illnesses, 110,000 hospitalizations, and 6,500 deaths from flu so far this season.”

Influenza (flu) is an infection caused by a virus in a person’s nose, throat, and lungs, per the Mayo Clinic’s website:

At first, the flu may seem like a cold with a runny nose, sneezing and sore throat. Colds usually start slowly. But the flu tends to come on quickly. And while a cold can be miserable, you usually feel much worse with the flu. Common symptoms of the flu often — but not always — include a fever as well as aching muscles, chills and sweats. … If you have flu symptoms and are at risk of complications, see your healthcare professional right away. Taking antiviral medicine to treat the flu may shorten the length of your illness and help prevent more-serious problems.

Thirty-eight states have reported high or very high levels of patients suffering from respiratory illnesses, the Associated Press (AP) reported Friday.

When speaking of the flu cases, the CDC’s Alicia Budd told the outlet, “We expect it to be elevated for several more weeks.” However, she added that it has been a moderate flu season.

Meanwhile, officials have reinstated the mask mandate at all 11 of New York City’s public hospitals because of a rise in reported cases of the Chinese coronavirus, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the city’s health leaders said Wednesday, according to Breitbart News.