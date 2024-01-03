NYC Public Hospitals Reinstate Mask Mandate amid Rising Coronavirus, Flu, and RSV Cases

The mask mandate has gone back into effect at all 11 of New York City’s public hospitals following a rise in reported cases of the coronavirus, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the NYC Department of Health announced Wednesday.

The move, which also applies to all health clinics and nursing homes run by NYC Health + Hospitals according to ABC7, comes after Los Angeles County, California’s December 31 reinstatement of the mask rules.

NYC Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan announced Wednesday that masks will be required for anyone in any portion of the hospital where patients are being treated.

NEW: A mask mandate has resumed for all 11 NYC public hospitals and @NYCHealthSystem clinics and nursing homes after an increase in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases in NYC. Reminder: Wearing high quality masks in crowded areas is an effective way to stay safe.https://t.co/WvTzpzLmRf — Office of the Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams (@nycpa) January 3, 2024

Vasan also stated that the mandate is also partially to protect the staff from the rise in infected patients, noting that city hospitals are currently handling the patient increase without becoming overwhelmed.

The health official added that the most important thing for people who feel sick to do is stay home, the local outlet reported.

A major Massachusetts healthcare system is also kicking off the new year with mask mandates for some staffers in their facilities, with a Tuesday announcement from Mass General Brigham requiring staff who directly interact with patients to mask up.

“With the percentage of patients presenting at emergency rooms and outpatient facilities with respiratory illnesses exceeding 2.85 percent in the region, Mass General Brigham will begin requiring masking for healthcare staff interacting directly with patients on Jan. 2,” the healthcare company said in a statement, emphasizing that it will “strongly” encourage others don masks as well.