A soldier in the United States Army who was also a mother and well-known social media influencer died by suicide, and those who loved her are mourning the loss.

Staff Sergeant Michelle Young served her country for 16 years, and in that time, she went on two tours in Afghanistan, the New York Post reported Sunday, noting she is survived by her 12-year-old daughter.

The reason behind her suicide remains unknown, the article said.

“I never told you the positive impact you made on me. You definitely made an impact on so many people. Your daughter will remember your smile and how you were a great mom. Prayers for all your family and friends,” one social media user recently commented on a post by Young.

“From a vet to a vet, thank you for your service. We all battle our demons for various reasons. I pray for strength and healing for your family and, most importantly, for Gracie. We miss you, soldier,” another user said.

In a social media post on February 6, 2023, Young shared video footage of herself and her daughter while telling readers how hard she worked to be an excellent mother to her child.

As of Monday afternoon, a GoFundMe created to help her daughter as she grieves has raised $38,308 of its $50,000 goal.

“Michelle is survived by her daughter G, who was her whole world. NOTHING can replace her mother, but the purpose of this is to help her daughter G with anything she may need. We know Michelle would appreciate us all looking out for her now,” friend Sarah Maine wrote on the page.

According to her Instagram profile, Young had 110,000 followers and described herself as a mother and soldier who was into fashion, fitness, and dad jokes.

The Post report said that on her social media page, she “modeled apparel from a female veterans-focused athletic attire company. The influencer advocated for better mental health treatment for veterans while combating homelessness among former soldiers.”

“She also volunteered at her local shelter as a crisis trauma response volunteer,” the outlet added.

In 2023, Young made a post for Suicide Prevention Week and told readers how her brother committed suicide when he was a young teenager. She then encouraged people struggling to seek help if they needed it.