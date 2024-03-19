A World War II veteran in Austin, Texas, celebrated his 106th birthday on Monday with a huge party and his favorite sweet treat.

Music was heard throughout the Parsons House assisted living facility as partygoers gathered to honor Karl Schlessinger, who served as an aircraft mechanic in World War II, KVUE reported.

During Karl Schlessinger's time in the military, he was a World War II aircraft mechanic. He said at the age of 7, his family moved from Germany to the U.S. and lived in many states. https://t.co/DdM23CD8fq — KYTX CBS19 (@kytxcbs19) March 19, 2024

During the recent event he also enjoyed a slice of lemon pie, which is his favorite dessert.

“It’s time to party!” the assisted living facility wrote in an infographic advertising the birthday bash for Schlessinger:

On Monday, March 18th at 3pm, we will come together to celebrate Karl's incredible journey as he reaches his 106th birthday, a testament to his strength and resilience. Posted by Parsons House Austin on Wednesday, March 13, 2024

When Schlessinger was seven years old, his family moved from Germany to America. He joined the United States Army Air Corps when he was 24 to serve the nation during the war, according to Fox 7.

The veteran said he stays young and spry by shaving, showering, and working to stay healthy. He also offered advice on living a long life.

He said, “You can always get a chuckle out of people when I tell them, well I didn’t die, so I guess I got to be this far along in years. I don’t know what kind of good advice I can give anyone; all I know is from my own experience, do the best you can with what you’ve got.”

An image shows him speaking with a reporter on his birthday:

Karl Schlessinger , a World War II veteran , celebrated his 106th birthday today. Hear his story and his advice for living a longer life on @fox7austin News at 9& 10 #foxlocal pic.twitter.com/cHgT6kYjhG — Tan Radford (@tanradfordfox7) March 18, 2024

Schlessinger was married for over 60 years and had two children. He is now a grandfather of five, great-grandfather of five, and great-great-grandfather of one.

His daughter, Karla Larson, said, “He has always been very sweet; he was very sweet to my mother. She had many health problems, and he helped her through that, and I think that is one of the reasons he has such longevity.”

Schlessinger’s health regimen also includes being active where he lives.