A young man in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, knew exactly what to do Thursday for a couple that was in dire need of help after a car crash.

When Bonefish Grill manager Joseph Moreau heard the loud collision on the Highway 17 Bypass he ran through a ditch to the scene where the couple was trapped inside their vehicle, WMBF reported Friday.

Moreau said the older man inside the car managed to roll down his window and told him he was unable to open the door to escape.

However, the quick-thinking restaurant manager pried the door open and helped the couple out of the vehicle in the nick of time. Moments later, the car went up in flames and its tires exploded. Moreau then instructed someone else at the scene to grab a fire extinguisher from his workplace.

But his heroic efforts did not end there. Moreau noticed someone else in another car needed assistance, so he also helped rescue that individual.

The WMBF report noted that first responders also quickly responded to the scene of the crash to help those involved, adding that one person was hospitalized and officials are investigating the crash.

Now, Moreau does not consider himself a hero but acknowledged everyone who helped in the rescue. The manager also said his work gave him the skills needed to assist others during such a tense situation.

“I thrive in chaos, that’s kitchen work in general, that’s restaurant work in general. You have to keep calm in chaos,” he said.

The Allstate website offers advice on what to do after a person has been involved in a car accident.

In February, a man in Baltimore, Maryland, rescued a driver after a fiery crash and did not hesitate to take swift action, Breitbart News reported.

Wesley Hawkins said, “It wasn’t even a second thought to me. It was just, ‘How can I do it safely?'”

A similar incident happened in Denton, Texas, a few weeks ago when police officers saved a woman after her car crashed off a bridge and landed upside down in a creek, per Breitbart News.

Denton Officers Save Trapped Driver Early this morning, Denton police officers saved a woman who was trapped in an overturned vehicle that went off a bridge. Around 2:29 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a vehicle drove off a bridge along I-35W just south of Vintage Boulevard. Officers Hupp and Lopez began a search for the vehicle, which they located upside down in a creek. As officers called out to anyone inside, the woman began to sound the horn. They quickly removed their gear to get in the water to provide help. Officer Lopez broke the rear driver’s side window and pulled out the woman, who was alone in the vehicle. Both officers helped her to dry ground. Medics treated the woman for non-life-threatening injuries. A DWI investigation is underway.We would like to thank Officer Lopez, Officer Hupp, and the 911 caller for their quick actions to help save this woman’s life. Posted by City of Denton Police Department on Monday, February 26, 2024

