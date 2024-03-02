Police officers in Denton, Texas, are being applauded for saving a woman from an extremely dangerous situation on Monday.

Video footage shows the tense moments before the rescue, which happened when the car crashed off a bridge and dove into a creek underneath I-35W near Vintage Boulevard, Fox 4 reported Tuesday.

The City of Denton Police Department said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. A 911 caller reported the crash.

“Officers Hupp and Lopez began a search for the vehicle, which they located upside down in a creek,” the agency stated. Meanwhile, video footage shows the moment the officers come upon the scene.

“Hey, can you hear us?” One of the officers calls out to the driver. Seconds later, the car’s horn rings out into the night. The officers then take off their gear and climb down into the creek:

Once Officer Lopez smashed the rear driver’s side window, he pulled the woman, who was the only occupant, out of the vehicle and helped her out of the water. She was later treated for minor injuries. Officials have since opened a DWI investigation in the case.

“We would like to thank Officer Lopez, Officer Hupp, and the 911 caller for their quick actions to help save this woman’s life,” the police agency stated.

Social media users lavished praise on the officers for helping the woman in the nick of time before the situation grew worse.

“Thank God for our officers,” one person wrote, while another said, “Excellent work did not hesitate, city of Denton officers are a heroic group of men and woman and I’m proud to say my daughter is part of that group.”

“Thank God for our First Responders! Happy to hear that the lady is safe!” someone else commented. “You are heroes. Thank you for your service,” yet another user said in reply to the video.