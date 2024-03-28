PHOTOS: Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel’s 2021 Marriage Revealed

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel are in the news again, this time because Abby reportedly tied the knot in 2021, it has been revealed.

Public records say 34-year-old Abby married nurse and United States Army veteran Josh Bowling in 2021, and the couple resides in the Hensel’s home state of Minnesota, Today reported Wednesday.

The outlet said the twins posted photos of the wedding online, and one image appears to show them wearing a wedding gown and smiling at the groom:

Pictures shared on Bowling’s Facebook page show the family enjoying time together.

“Abby and Brittany are dicephalus conjoined twins, and share a bloodstream and all organs below the waist. Abby controls their right arm and leg, Brittany controls the left,” the Today article said.

Although they are conjoined twins, they are still individuals. “Believe me, we are totally different people,” Brittany said in a documentary when they were teenagers:

The twins now teach fifth grade in Minnesota, and video footage from when they were in their 20s shows them getting up early to prepare for a day of student teaching:

When the twins were born, their parents chose not to have doctors perform separation surgery once they learned the twins might not survive the operation.

When they were sixteen, Brittany declared she and her sister would be mothers one day.

“We haven’t thought about how being moms is going to work yet. But we’re just 16 — we don’t need to think about that right now,” she added.

In 2001, their father, Mike, talked about the twins being married one day after they began asking him about it, People reported Wednesday.

“They’re good-looking girls. They’re witty. They’ve got everything going for them, except they’re together,” he said at the time.