First Case of Sexually Transmitted Ringworm Reported in U.S.

A New York City man has caught a form of sexually transmitted ringworm — the first known case in the U.S., researchers have announced.

Health experts are warning medical providers of the highly contagious fungal skin infection, scientifically referred to as Trichophyton mentagrophytes type VII (TMVII).

The infection is a “rare manifestation of dermatophytosis affecting the genitals and pubic region,” according to a report from Dr. Avrom S. Caplan, an assistant professor in New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine’s dermatology department.

Male genital dermatophytosis — also known as ringworm or tinea — has been increasingly reported in India over the last decade, influenced by climate, hygiene, and “bathing practices,” the report stated.

“Healthcare providers should be aware that Trichophyton mentagrophytes type VII is the latest in a group of severe skin infections to have now reached the United States,” Caplan wrote in a Wednesday university news release.

While the infection comes from the same fungi group that causes ringworm and athlete’s foot, the rash may appear as lesions or eczema-like instead of small circles.

Once infected, it can take “months” to clear up, even with treatment, Caplan said.

The U.S.’s first positive case is in a man in his 30s who developed tinea on his penis, buttocks, and limbs after returning home to New York City from a trip to England, Greece, and California.

“This sexually transmitted form of ringworm has been increasingly diagnosed throughout Europe, with 13 instances reported in France in 2023, mostly in men who have sex with men,” the news alert stated.

The infected man said he had multiple male sexual partners during his travels but did not note similar skin issues in the other men.