Kia Recalls 462,869 SUVs Due to Risk of Front Seat Catching Fire

Kia has issued a recall of more than 462,869 of its 2020-2024 Telluride SUVs because of a risk that the vehicle’s front seats would catch fire.

The car manufacturer is urging people take precautions because “the front power seat motor on the affected SUVs could overheat due to a stuck power seat slide knob,” NBC News reported on Friday, noting the jammed knob may result in a fire.

“To fix the issue, dealers will install a bracket for the power seat switch back covers and replace the seat slide knobs, free of charge,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on its website.

The agency said owners will be notified by mail beginning on July 30 and are encouraged to contact the car manufacturer’s customer service by dialing 800-333-4542, noting the number for the recall is SC316.

In the meantime, the company is advising owners to park their vehicle outside and away from other cars and structures.

Kia recently recalled 427,000 Telluride SUVs because of a steering wheel issue that could cause the vehicles to roll away after being put in park, CBS Miami reported March 29:

In 2023, Hyundai and Kia issued a recall for the three million vehicles because of a risk of engine compartment fires, Breitbart News reported:

The recall is due to the potential of an anti-lock brake control module to leak fluid, which can cause an electrical short and a fire in the vehicle, according to documents from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. … Fire concerns have plagued both Hyundai and Kia for years. In June 2018, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received more than 3,100 owner complaints of fires, and both companies were fined in 2020 for delaying recalls for vehicles that tended to have problems with engine failures.

In 2020, Kia recalled nearly 300,000 vehicles because of a risk of engine fires, CBS Miami reported at the time:

“The affected models include some 2012-2013 Sorento, 2012-2015 Forte and Forte Koup, 2011-2013 Optima Hybrid, 2014-2015 Soul, and 2012 Sportage vehicles,” the outlet said.