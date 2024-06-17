U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy wants social media platforms to use warning labels to help shield young people from possible harm.

Murthy is calling on Congressional leaders to pass legislation requiring the labels, saying the platforms are partly to blame for the “mental health crisis” adolescents are fighting, the New York Post reported on Monday.

The doctor put forth his call to action in an op-ed published Monday in the New York Times. In 2023, Murthy warned about the dangers of excessive social media use by teenagers, saying it has made problems such as anxiety, depression, and body dysmorphia worse, according to Breitbart News.

The Post article continued:

“Adolescents who spend more than three hours a day on social media face double the risk of anxiety and depression symptoms, and the average daily use in this age group, as of the summer of 2023, was 4.8 hours,” Murthy wrote. …