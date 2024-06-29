New York County Reports 7 Drug Overdose Deaths in 5 Hours

Drug overdoses are surging in New York, with seven deaths being reported within five hours in just one western county.

The first June 17 call to 911 came from Buffalo around 8:18 a.m., the New York Times reported.

Then another 911 call came from the neighboring city of Tonawanda, then Lackawanna, then one more each from Buffalo and Tonawanda.

Six men and one woman died in less time it takes for an emergency responder to complete one shift.

The overdose deaths recorded on that day brought Erie County’s 2024 total past 200, “putting it on track to match or surpass the grim record of 435,” according to the outlet.

While the toxicology tests for the victims have yet to be completed, local officials suspect that the culprit was fentanyl.

Sheriff John Garcia said the problem does not discriminate by race, sex, or class.

“This is from the most wealthiest areas in Erie County, and the poorest sections of the inner city,” he told the Times. “This is Black and white, male and female. It does not discriminate.”



Even with an overdose prevention task force, the Buffalo area has still struggled greatly in combating the unnecessary drug deaths.

“We had hoped for a greater reduction in the number of deaths,” said State Sen. Sean Ryan (D), who represents the district that saw the majority of the June 17 fatalities. “Any time we try to get our hands around it, it changes its shape.”

James Zimmerman was one of the victims. His niece, Emily Tout, told the Times that he overdosed with his friend after they both did what they believed to be cocaine.

While Tout said her uncle had abused drugs for a long time prior to his death, she added that this could happen to anyone.

“This happens all the time,” she said. “It could be their first time that they use and, you know, they’re at a party, and next thing you know, they’re dead.”

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said that as cocaine use becomes more popular, many users are not prepared for the chance the drugs may be laced with fentanyl or other drugs.

“It’s not the same drug that they have used for years,” Dr. Burstein said.

Tout is now speaking out and raising awareness so other people don’t meet the same fate her uncle did.

“So many people, especially now, are getting high thinking it’s just a harmless thing,” she said. “And with all the fentanyl, you just never know what you’re going to get.”

