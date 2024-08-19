Perdue Foods is recalling 167,171 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets and tenders after a “foreign material” was found in some packaging.

Some customers said they found metal wire in the foods, which include Perdue Breaded Chicken Tenders, Butcher Box Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets, and Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets, the Associated Press (AP) reported Sunday:

Purdue said on Friday that “a foreign material was identified in a limited number of consumer packages,” but there had not been any reports of anyone being made sick or suffering injury because of the issue.

Purdue’s Senior Vice President of Food Safety and Quality Jeff Shaw said, “We determined the material to be a very thin strand of metal wire that was inadvertently introduced into the manufacturing process. Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to voluntarily recall all of these packages of products.”

Officials are recommending anyone who has these products to throw them in the trash or return them to the store where they purchased them, per the Today show:

“If you have any of these packages in your home, please do not consume the product, and contact Perdue Foods at 866-866-3703 for a full refund of your purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” Purdue said.

In November, the Tyson food company recalled approximately 30,000 pounds of its frozen “Fun Nuggets” after some consumers claimed they found metal pieces inside the dinosaur-shaped edibles, Breitbart News reported at the time.

The news came as companies across the nation were dealing with inflation that is still taking a toll on the economy in President Joe Biden’s (D) America. In 2021, Tyson raised prices on its beef, chicken, and pork, the November article said, with the company’s chief executive saying inflation was impacting the business.

