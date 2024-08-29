D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Says She Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) said Thursday she tested positive for coronavirus and vowed to obey public health guidelines.

Bowser was scheduled to visit Garfield Elementary School, view its renovations, and celebrate the first day of school for pre-kindergarteners, NBC Washington reported. However, it appears those plans had to be canceled.

“Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m disappointed to not be able to celebrate the first day of Pre-K with our littlest learners. I will continue to follow public health guidelines,” Bowser wrote in a social media post:

In July 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, Bowser issued an order that mandated people over the age of two wear masks when they left home. Adults in violation of the order were in danger of being fined up to $1,000, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“Under the new Mayor’s Order on masks, people must wear a mask when they leave their homes if they are likely to come into contact with another person for more than a fleeting moment,” the mayor’s decree read in part.

Bowser received a lot of blowback in August 2021 after it was reported that she celebrated her birthday and posed for photographs with comedian Dave Chappelle while maskless, according to Breitbart News.

She was reportedly seen maskless hours before her mask mandate took effect, which resulted in a wave of criticism:

Muriel Bowser mask mandate started at 5AM this morning. (h/t @BradEngle for the birthday party pic) pic.twitter.com/bLAtlmTftk — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) July 31, 2021

“Shortly after the photos surfaced, critics took to social media to shame Bowser for her decision to impose a mask mandate and not follow her own rules in the hours leading up to its implementation, and also for officiating a wedding after it went into effect,” the outlet said.

Following the recent Democrat National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, several people who attended said they tested positive for coronavirus, according to Breitbart News.

Bowser reportedly spoke at the DNC.