Dynacare Baby Powder Sold on Amazon Recalled Due to Asbestos Contamination

Dozens of cases of Dynacare Baby Powder, which Dynarex Corporation produced, are being recalled due to possible asbestos contamination, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Thursday.

In an alert to the FDA, Dynarex said that 62 cases of products with item number 4875 from batch number B 051 have “the potential to be contaminated with asbestos.”

Asbestos is a naturally occurring carcinogen that can cause several diseases, including mesothelioma and lung cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The affected baby powder cases were sent to distributors on or after March 11 to Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Florida, Washington, and Wisconsin.

They were also sold on Amazon, the company said. “The product was sent to distributors on or after March 11, 2024, by direct delivery in the following states: AL, AR, CO, IL, KY, NC, NJ, PA, TN, FL, WA, WI and sold online on Amazon (Amazon.com).”

The products were packaged in 14-ounce plastic bottles with 24 bottles in a case, with an expiration date of December 28, 2026.

“The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the FDA which revealed that the finished products contained asbestos,” Dynarex said. “The company has ceased the distribution of the product as an investigation is proceeding to determine what caused the contamination of the talc.”

The corporation added that no illnesses or adverse events have been reported.