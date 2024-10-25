Report: 34.3 Tons of Fentanyl Seized in the U.S. Under Biden-Harris

Approximately 34.3 tons of fentanyl that made it to the United States via the southern border have been seized since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office — enough to kill more than all the people on Earth.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) released the shocking statistics on Thursday, using data from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP, which began tracking seizures of all kinds of drugs in FY 2021, said they seized about 37.4 tons of fentanyl in total within the last four fiscal years — “enough to kill roughly 15.6 billion people,” according to the RNC’s figures.

The deadly synthetic opioid is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Just just two milligrams of it — similar to 10 grains of table salt — is considered a lethal dose by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

The amount of fentanyl seized across the United States in September alone was the equivalent of roughly 491 million lethal doses, the RNC said.

One person dies of a fentanyl overdose in the United States every seven minutes on average, the Washington Post reported.

The number of Americans killed by the drug has jumped 94 percent since 2019, according to the publication.

According to the Biden-Harris administration’s own DEA administrator, Anne Milgram, cartels are “killing Americans with fentanyl at catastrophic and record rates like we’ve never seen before”: