The Stanley company, whose cups are wildly popular, is recalling over two million mugs due to a potential danger.

The recall affects 2.6 million switchback and trigger action stainless steel travel mugs sold across America, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Friday.

The mug’s lid threads are capable of shrinking when exposed to heat and torque. Therefore, there is a danger the lid could detach and the user could be burned.

The outlet continued:

Stanley has received 91 reports worldwide, including 16 in the U.S., of the recalled travel mugs’ lids detaching during use, resulting in 38 burn injuries worldwide, including two burn injuries in the U.S., with 11 consumers worldwide requiring medical attention. Stanley said the recall includes double-walled mugs sold in a variety of colors including white, black and green, in 12 oz., 16 oz. and 20 oz. sizes with a polypropylene lid. The Stanley logo appears on the front and bottom of the mug.

In its announcement regarding the recall, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission urged consumers to stop using the mugs and contact the company for a replacement lid.

The commission said the mugs were sold at “Amazon.com, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and other stores nationwide and online from June 2016 through December 2024 for between $20 and $50, depending on the model.”

Stanley cups have become quite the “it” item to have in recent years, CNN reported in January.

“It’s no secret that good marketing — largely to women, through social media — has been behind the cups’ recent surge in popularity,” the article read, noting that some shoppers have fought over the cups.

“When eyeing a brand revamp in 2020, Stanley’s global president Terence Reilly specifically chose women as a potential new consumer base. Then, with a new palette of colors and designs, the company relied on trusted influencers on social media to get the word out,” the CNN report said.

According to the Stanley website, the company was founded by inventor William Stanley Jr. in 1913.