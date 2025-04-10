Marlow: Democrats Want Chinese to Work in Sweatshops, Eat Bat and Pangolin

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about China tariffs.

After referencing a New York Times story about how Chinese factories are having difficulty with the Trump tariffs, Marlow stated the NYT is showing sympathy for China because they “might not be able to have their slave economy anymore, that might go away. So, isn’t that an indication that the system might be broken here?”

