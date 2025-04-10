Klobuchar: ‘If You Believe in Capitalism,’ We Should Be ‘Increasing Some of the Corporate Taxes’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said that “If you believe in capitalism, like I do, if you believe that the market has given us this incredible country,” you should address healthcare costs, housing, child care, and reducing the amount of debt the U.S. has and Congress “should be reducing some of the burden on people who make less, but actually increasing some of the corporate taxes so we can bring more funds in to do something about the debt.”

Klobuchar said, “If you believe in capitalism, like I do, if you believe that the market has given us this incredible country, which, if I was going to work on anything right now, it would be people’s healthcare costs and their housing and their child care, which we should be doing, and yes, bringing down the debt and changing the way some of these taxes are working so that we can bring that debt down, these guys are [d]oing the opposite right now.”

She continued, “They’re not taking on our big challenges of workforce and debt. Instead, they’re adding $37 trillion to the debt in 30 years, when they should be reducing some of the burden on people who make less, but actually increasing some of the corporate taxes so we can bring more funds in to do something about the debt.”

