Schiff: GOP Will Ditch Trump ‘Like Rats Off a Sinking Ship’ if Tariffs Continue

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that if President Donald Trump continues imposing tariffs, Republicans will “abandon him like rats off a sinking ship.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “I mean, the other thing that’s happened is Donald Trump’s approval rating has plunged. He’s at 41% overall approval and down to 40% on the economy. The tariffs are lower than that. When do you think Republicans will reassert themselves as elected officials?”

Schiff said, “Well, had he continued, and if he does continue along this tariff, destroy our economy, this self-inflicted wound to our economy, Republicans are going to abandon him like rats off a sinking ship. It’s unsustainable. You already saw Republicans start to abandon him. We brought up a resolution, Tim Kaine did, got four Republican votes, enough to get it passed in the Senate to try to stop these destructive tariffs on Canada.”

He added, “That was Republicans not just speaking privately, not just speaking publicly, but actually voting against the president. And you’re going to see more and more of that, the more destruction he brings to our economy. Just watching this display in the administration, as the president’s aides were out there after this latest flip-flop, saying it wasn’t a flip-flop, it was — it was planned that way. You know, you’re just not smart enough to see the president’s brilliant strategy, his art of the deal.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN