DOGE Reveals the Unborn Getting Government Handouts

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed government waste.

After playing video of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer saying that $69 million in payments to people who aren’t born yet have been uncovered, Marlow said, “There is a time machine, someone got in a time machine and came back and allocated themselves government funds. If you get that set up in one of those gold IRAs I was talking about, you know how much money that’s going to be worth in 129 years?”

