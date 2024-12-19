A Secret Santa recently brought joy to a couple with eight children in Idaho Falls, Idaho, who are struggling this Christmas.

Kevin and Elizabeth love their children and community but they have recently grappled with some tough things, East Idaho News reported Thursday.

Elizabeth had a stroke and she is now unable to see out of one of her eyes. According to the Mayo Clinic, a stroke is a medical emergency that happens when a person’s blood supply to part of their brain is blocked or reduced.

Meanwhile, Kevin works hard for provide for their family and is also a full-time student. Their situation grew more difficult when their home’s oven broke and Elizabeth was involved in an accident when a car crashed into hers. Insurance will not pay for the car’s full replacement value.

The family used what money they did get after the accident to buy another vehicle for their whole family. However, as they were driving it home from Utah its engine died, leaving them with a truck that can only seat three people at a time.

When Secret Santa heard about their situation, he sent the outlet’s Nate Eaton to give them $2,000 to us at Home Depot, $2,000 for essential items, a $1,000 gas card, and a big blue 12 passenger van.

When the children opened the door and found Eaton standing there, they were quite excited and enjoyed opening the first few gifts.

When they realized one of the boxes held keys to a car, the family was speechless. “That is to a new van that we have outside,” Eaton told them.

“Are you serious?” Elizabeth asked. “Merry Christmas!” Eaton told her as she barely held back her tears.

Once the family piled inside the van, Elizabeth said, “Thank you so much. That’s so generous.”

Kevin said, “Thank you so much, I appreciate that. I don’t know what to say, thank you. Merry Christmas to all of you.”

Social media users shared their thoughts on the sweet video, one person writing, “The father and husband touched my heart with his gratitude. What a burden to lift off of that precious family!!!!”

“With eight children and the high cost of groceries and utilities , a new van would never be in the budget. Thank you Secret Santa for your amazing love! There are miracles on earth!” someone else commented.