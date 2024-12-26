Oops: UN’s WHO Chief Was in Yemen Airport Hit by Israel Attack on Houthis

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), was in the international airport in Sana’a, Yemen, on Thursday when it was attacked by the Israel Air Force (IAF).

As Breitbart News reported, Israel launched its fourth and most ambitious counterattack against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who have been launching missiles and drones at Israel, and international shipping, since last October.

The BBC reported:

Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was in Sanaa airport at the time of the attack. He says: “As we were about to board our flight from Sana’a, about two hours ago, the airport came under aerial bombardment. “One of our plane’s crew members was injured. At least two people were reported killed at the airport.

He later added: “My UN and WHO colleagues and I are safe.”

The WHO and its director came under intense criticism for their failure to stop the spread of the coronavirus in 2019 and 2020, especially after the organization ignored information from Taiwan (which is excluded) and instead amplified erroneous claims by China in mid-January 2020 that the virus showed no ability to spread among humans.

