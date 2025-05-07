Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, slammed House Republicans on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee for taking action that may restore the gun rights of military vets.

Breitbart News reported that the Veterans 2nd Amendment Protection Act advanced on Tuesday, inching closer to the restoration of hundreds of thousands of veterans’ gun rights and preventing the denial of said rights in the future.

The NRA and Gun Owners of America praised the actions of Republicans who advanced the bill, while Giffords suggested the action is dangerous:

The “crisis” many veterans are in when they lose their gun rights is one related to finances; the simple need of a fiduciary to help balance their checkbooks and/or manage their bank account(s).

Another “crisis” many veterans face is PTSD, and the Democrats’ decades-long use of PTSD prognoses to block gun rights has led many veterans to refuse to seek treatment for fear of losing their guns.

In 2016, a combat vet confined to a wheelchair spoke to Breitbart News anonymously, saying, “I was diagnosed with PTSD. What’s being done to be sure my guns aren’t taken away?” He said he lived with the added anxiety of questioning his every trip to the doctor, fearing that he was one visit away from having his gun rights snuffed out.

On May 7, 2025, an Iraq War veteran told Breitbart News he never talks to doctors and staff at the VA about his problems because he presumes they will come take his guns. In other words, he continues to hurt and live in fear because the Democrat policy that targets gun rights has driven him into silence.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.