A family in Crystal Lake, Illinois, is elated after their beloved dog who went missing was found thanks to help from modern technology.

When Kate Belmonte’s two-year-old Bernese Mountain dog, Charlie, disappeared on December 30, she was understandably worried, Lake & McHenry County Scanner reported Tuesday.

Family member David Nowak had let their three dogs outside for a while that morning but only two of them returned, according to NBC Chicago. Nowak said, “He just took off. I start looking for him after five minutes. I lost him for just five minutes.”

Charlie, who was last seen near Huntley Road and Ackman Road, was believed to have been chasing another animal when he disappeared.

Belmonte said he is a smart dog who knows the area. However, “It was devastating, it was so hard, we couldn’t sleep or do anything really,” she added.

Charlie’s owners made flyers for the search and their neighbors also helped look for him. When several days had passed and he did not turn up, they called in the professionals.

Dog Gone Pet Recovery and SmithicAir used drones to join the search Sunday. To everyone’s delight, a drone that used thermal technology found Charlie sitting in a grassy area less than a mile from home.

Video footage shows the moment the drone zeroed in on the dog who was sitting quietly in the grass:

It appears Charlie was hit by a car and broke his femur during his time away from home, but he underwent surgery on Monday and is recovering.

Belmonte recalled, “The moment he was walking to us, we both just started ugly crying and had our arms out. It was just the best feeling ever.”

She also thanked the helpers who used technology in the search that had a happy ending.

“They came out in the bitter cold for hours to help find him (with no leads at all even where to look) it’s truly a miracle,” she said.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), Bernese Mountain dogs are good-natured, calm, and strong creatures that also have a sweet and affectionate nature.