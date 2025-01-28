An obese rapper in Detroit, Michigan, is suing Lyft after one of the company’s drivers refused to give her a ride, fearing she was too big for his vehicle.

When rapper Dank Demoss, whose real name is Dajua Blanding, requested a ride a few weeks ago, the man driving the car pulled up at her location but informed her he could not give her a ride because she was too large, Fox 2 reported Tuesday.

“My car is small,” he told her in video footage of the encounter, which Blanding recorded. “I can fit in this car,” she told him. The driver then said he would cancel the ride and not charge her for it.

“You need to order a bigger car,” he said. “What makes you think I can’t fit in this car?” she replied. The driver later explains that he has “been in this situation before.”

At one point in their conversation, the driver suggested his tires could not handle her weight:

In a social media post on Monday, Blanding wrote, “IF ION STAND FOR SOMETHING ILL FALL FOR ANYTHING.”

“THANK YOU TO MY LAWYERS MARKO & ZACH RUNYAN! FIGHTING FOR MY COMMUNITY MY PEOPLE AND MAKING CHANGE TO THE WORLD. NOT JUST FOR ME BUT EVERYONE. THANK YOU TO MY TEAM AND ALL THE SUPPORT IM GETTING,” she added:

Blanding has since claimed she has ridden in even smaller vehicles, stating, “I just want them to know that it hurt my feelings.”

More video footage shows Blanding apparently filming a music video while sitting in the back of a small SUV:

According to Marko, a person’s weight is a protected characteristic in the state.

“Marko said that denying someone a ride based on their weight would be the same as denying someone because of their race or religion — at least under the law,” the Fox article stated.