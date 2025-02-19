Veteran Affairs Sec. Collins Confirms VA ‘Manpower’ Went to Helping Illegal Migrants Get Health Care in Biden Admin

Secretary of Veterans Affairs (VA) Doug Collins confirmed that the Biden administration’s VA diverted “manpower” away from Veteran Care (VC) to help illegal migrants obtain health care.

In an interview with Andrew Wilkow of the Wilkow Majority on SiriusXM Patriot, the new VA secretary revealed that after stepping into the role earlier this month he found instances of time being used to “process health applications and stuff” for illegals:

“Did the VA, under the previous administration, move resources away from Veteran Care into benefits for illegals… Did it happen, or are we going to look into it?” Wilkow asked Collins, who served as a Republican U.S. congressman from Georgia from 2013 to 2021.

“I think what we’ve found…not maybe much invested, but — We actually took time away from what I’ll call Veteran Care to process health applications and stuff, is what we’ve seemed to find, and we’re still looking into this,” Collins replied. “That’s going to stop.”

“I mean, I know they weren’t putting illegals in Walter Reed —,” Wilkow added.

Collins responded, “No, no, no, but there was a use of resources that were going to help process this mass claim. It could be better directed.”

Again clarifying that illegal migrants were not receiving medical procedures from VA hospitals, Wilkow asked if VA “manpower may have been used” to help illegal aliens.

“Yeah, that’s what we’ve seen so far,” Collins confirmed.

Collins was confirmed to serve as the VA leader with a bipartisan 77 to 23 Senate vote on February 4, after calling the department a “broken” system for which “our veterans pay the price”: