Senate Confirms Doug Collins to Fix ‘Broken’ Veterans Affairs Department

The Senate confirmed former Rep. Doug Collins’ (R-GA) nomination as Secretary of Veterans Affairs Tuesday afternoon, giving President Donald Trump his tenth confirmed Cabinet member.

Collins, who served in Congress from 2013 to 2021, was confirmed overwhelmingly by a 77 to 23 vote.

All 53 Republican supported Collins, with 24 Democrats – a majority by a lone vote – supporting him as well.

Collins gained national attention as chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee. He remained a top Trump ally after leaving Congress.

“Doug is a Veteran himself, who currently serves our Nation as a Chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command, and fought for our Country in the Iraq War,” Trump said in November when nominating Collins. “We must take care of our brave men and women in uniform, and Doug will be a great advocate for our Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans, and Military Families to ensure they have the support they need.”

Collins faces a steep task in reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs, a massive bureaucracy routinely cited for low employee morale and criticized by the veterans and families it serves.

In December, Breitbart News exclusively reported that investigators discovered widespread sexual misconduct at a Tennessee veterans’ hospital that included an orgy among dozens of staffers.

Since that report, other similar allegations have emerged from VA facilities across the country.

Collins has criticized the VA, calling it a “broken” system for which “our veterans pay the price.”

