A World War II veteran in Charlotte, North Carolina, is celebrating his 100th birthday and sharing sage life advice.

Asked by Charlotte NBC affiliate WCNC on Friday what recommendations he would give on “how to live […] a great life,” William Feldman responded, “Try not to worry about anything. Go along easy. Smoke a cigar. Take a little scotch. And I love spaghetti. You know, live a little bit.”

Social media users were quick to share their well wishes for the veteran, with one writing, “Happy 100th Birthday! Thank you for your service, Sir! We will not forget your sacrifice.”

“Happy Birthday! My Dad turned 104 in January and was a pilot in WWll! You are a true hero!” another user commented.

On March 16, 1925, Feldman was born in the Bronx borough of New York City, not far from Yankee Stadium. He always dreamed of becoming a baseball player but later decided his country needed him, WCNC reported.

The patriot joined the U.S. Navy at 17 years old to serve his nation during World War II. Throughout the course of the conflict, Feldman was stationed on the USS Saginaw Bay aircraft carrier, which served in major campaigns across the Pacific Theater.

The centenarian “would carry the weight of those battle experiences for the rest of his life. From the storms of the Pacific to the camaraderie of the crew, it was a chapter he would never forget,” according to WCNC.

After the war, Feldman married his sweetheart, Rita, and they settled in New Jersey where they had children and he opened a jewelry business. Their family later moved to Florida, where they continued enjoying life to the fullest. Feldman’s wife passed away in 2016, and he relocated to North Carolina where he now lives in a care facility.

“I’ve been through the Great Depression, I’ve been through World War II, I have nice grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and I led a good life,” the veteran said.