Exclusive: American Psychological Association ‘Antisemitic Hate’ Exposed

Medical watchdog organization Do No Harm has brought eyes to the American Psychological Association’s (APA) “antisemitic hate” by stationing a mobile billboard outside of their Washington, DC, headquarters exposing quotes from members, including “Kudos to Hamas” and “Intifada, Intifada.”

The billboard displays controversial comments on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict made by members of the APA, which is the world’s largest psychology organization with over 173,000 members.

Internal message boards revealed members saying, “Kudos to Hamas,” and “Intifada, Intifada,” while former President of the APA Society of Psychoanalysis and Psychoanalytic Psychology Dr. Lara Sheehi was exposed for calling Israelis “genocidal fucks” with a “settler psychosis.”

Do No Harm’s display comes shortly after a letter sent to APA President Dr. Debra Kawahara and 15 board members signed by over 3,500 mental health professionals accused the association of allowing “virulent antisemitism” to flourish unchecked.

The letter, obtained by Israeli news outlet Ynet in early March, highlighted the aforementioned statements made by Sheehi and claimed that Jewish APA members had been “harassed, excluded and silenced” when objecting to antisemitic speech.

It also complained that the association had invited “speakers with antisemitic backgrounds” who presented Holocaust distortions and attempted to justify the October 7, 2023, massacre of Israeli civilians by Hamas.

Sheehi, who led the APA Society of Psychoanalysis and Psychoanalytic Psychology from 2023 to 2025, was also the subject of a complaint to the U.S. Department of Education accusing her of being antisemitic towards students at George Washington University (GW), leading to her departure from the school.

During her time at GW, the psychology professor was accused of telling a student who was born in Jerusalem, “It’s not your fault you were born in Israel,” Ynet reported.

“Other students reported that Sheehi repeatedly singled out their Jewish identities in class discussions and disparaged them behind their backs in conversations with faculty,” the outlet added.

Despite the several concerns about Sheehi’s behavior, the letter to the APA claimed that the association’s leadership failed to address the complaints.

Sheehi, who has also reposted statements on Instagram calling members of Hamas “martyrs,” has since relocated to Qatar.