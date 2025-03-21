First responders rescued a woman from extreme danger late Monday in New York City.

When the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) got several reports about a person in distress in the East River, firefighters acted quickly, Storyful reported.

Crews with the FDNY’s Marine Battalion got to work in the dark to save the woman from the strong currents and frigid waters.

In a social media post, the FDNY detailed the tools her rescuers used to save her life.

“FDNY members used thermal imaging and spotlights to locate the individual and bring her to safety. Thanks to their swift action and lifesaving medical care, the patient was transported to an area hospital in critical condition,” the agency said.

Video footage shows the first responders pull up to the scene in their boat, take the woman out of the water, and use what appeared to be a ladder to hoist her safely over a barrier onto a sidewalk beside the water:

Social media users were quick to recognize the FDNY’s efforts, one person writing, “Well done for the Bravest as ALWAYS.”

“Thank You FDNY,” someone else commented, while another person called the agency and its crews the “Worlds best!”

In a statement following the rescue, Chief James McCarthy praised the crew members for their great work.

“The members did an excellent job. The training that they do on a regular basis kicked in. Their professionalism was excellent. The men and women were prepared for the operation. They were properly equipped, and they utilized the equipment appropriately. They did an all-around excellent job,” he said.

The FDNY is the biggest fire department in America and responds to millions of emergency calls each year, per its website.

“Since its inception in 1865, the FDNY has helped lead efforts to make New York the safest large city in the country. This accomplishment requires a steadfast and daily commitment to maintaining the Department’s core values. FDNY members are sworn to serve and protect life and property. They aim to prevent emergencies by continually educating the public in fire and life safety, and disaster preparedness, as well as enforcing public safety codes,” the site reads.