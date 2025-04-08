A community member in Pocatello, Idaho, recently did something incredibly thoughtful for a young neighbor with Down syndrome.

When The Video Stop owner David Kraning shut down his store that was the only one left in town after 30 years of business, he knew he had to do something for a customer whose daily routine meant visiting his shop daily, CBS News reported Monday.

That special customer’s name is Christina Cavanaugh and she has rented a movie from the store every day for the past 20 years because she loves enjoying films over and over.

Her mother, Toni Cavanaugh, takes excellent care of her daughter who has Down syndrome. Therefore, she works hard to keep Christina in a routine that helps her feel happy, even if it means watching the same movies over and over.

Kraning was forced to close the shop due to money issues, and he knew that would have a huge effect on Christina. According to MyMed.com, it is important for people living with Down syndrome to find and settle into a routine. Therefore, Kraning came up with an idea to accommodate the young woman.

Kraning also owns the convenience store next to the video shop, so he created a special nook called “Christina’s Corner” where he set up shelves to display DVDs, exactly like Christina was used to seeing.

Now, she comes in around the same time every day and selects her choice for the evening.

Toni commented, “That somebody would do something so kind, for her specifically like that — he wasn’t thinking about anything else except her. That’s huge.” She added that “The people here treat her like family — especially Dave and his team, who continue to prioritize her needs despite business challenges.”

Social media users shared their thoughts on the sweet gesture, one person calling it “Simply beautiful.”

“This MAN is a true Angel….there’s no other way to put it…he is literally an Angel….that’s one amazing dude,” someone else wrote.